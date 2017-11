D Ziyat Paigin was placed on unconditional waivers on Tuesday. He was playing for Bakersfield in the AHL.

G Cam Talbot was chased just 7:35 into the Tuesday game, as St. Louis scored on two of its first three shots. He was replaced by Laurent Brossoit.

G Laurent Brossoit stopped 31 of 37 shots after entering in the first period in relief of Cam Talbot on Tuesday.