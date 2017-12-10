Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

LW Jujhar Khaira scored two goals in the Oilers 6-2 win over the Canadiens Saturday. Khaira, a 23-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., has three goals and two assists in four games since he was a scratch in back-to-back games. “I think a lot of it is confidence,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan said. “He worked extremely hard at training camp and he earned a spot, he earned every minute he could get and then when the season started, he took a deep breath and it caught up to him. He needed to be reminded and now he’s back to that grinding, work ethic, protect the puck style and (as) a result he’s scoring and we have a ton of confidence in him.”

C Connor McDavid had two assists in Saturday’s win over the Canadiens.

G Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves in a 6-2 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

D Brandon Davidson, picked up from the Canadiens on waivers Dec. 3, played his first game for the Oilers Saturday.

LW Milan Lucic had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win over the Canadiens.