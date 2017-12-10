FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
Exclusive
Health
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
Venezuela
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
California Wildfires
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 11, 2017 / 4:43 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Jujhar Khaira scored two goals in the Oilers 6-2 win over the Canadiens Saturday. Khaira, a 23-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., has three goals and two assists in four games since he was a scratch in back-to-back games. “I think a lot of it is confidence,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan said. “He worked extremely hard at training camp and he earned a spot, he earned every minute he could get and then when the season started, he took a deep breath and it caught up to him. He needed to be reminded and now he’s back to that grinding, work ethic, protect the puck style and (as) a result he’s scoring and we have a ton of confidence in him.”

C Connor McDavid had two assists in Saturday’s win over the Canadiens.

G Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves in a 6-2 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

D Brandon Davidson, picked up from the Canadiens on waivers Dec. 3, played his first game for the Oilers Saturday.

LW Milan Lucic had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win over the Canadiens.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.