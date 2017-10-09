Preview: Jets at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, looking to put a less-than-stellar showing in Saturday’s loss at Vancouver behind them and return to the form shown in a season-opening victory over Calgary. Everything that went right for the Oilers in that victory over the Flames went wrong in the 3-2 loss to the Canucks, from Connor McDavid being held off the scoresheet to goaltender Cam Talbot being chased after allowing three goals on seven shots.

“At the end of the day, our power play hasn’t been good enough,” Edmonton forward Milan Lucic told reporters, citing the team’s 1-for-5 performance with a man advantage that coach Todd McLellan described to the media as, “abysmal.” The same adjective can be used to describe a Winnipeg defense that has surrendered a staggering 13 goals through two games, including five unanswered by Calgary in a 6-3 defeat on Saturday. Center Mark Scheifele scored for the second consecutive game, but new Jets goaltender Steve Mason allowed six goals on 45 shots after surrendering five on 20 shots in a season-opening 7-2 defeat to Toronto. “You want to play well in front of a new guy, you want to let him get comfortable,” center Adam Lowry told reporters afterward. “We haven’t done that in the first two games.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), Sportsnet Oilers (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE JETS (0-2-0): After trailing 5-0 in the opener against Toronto the Jets started quickly Saturday, getting goals from Brandon Tanev, Scheifele and Patrik Laine to lead 3-1 after the first period. Winnipeg lost control by allowing four goals in a 9-minute, 56-second span of the middle period, including a power-play marker as the Jets are just 6-for-10 on the penalty kill through two games. Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed to reporters Sunday that Connor Hellebuyck, who played the third period in the Toronto loss, will start Monday.

ABOUT THE OILERS (1-1-0): McDavid - who opened his season with a hat trick - was held pointless Saturday, snapping a 15-game regular-season point streak dating to March 14. Talbot, who was outstanding in recording his 19th career shutout in the season opener, was yanked 32 seconds into the second period after allowing his third goal. Edmonton is 1-for-7 on the power play through two games and spent 19 minutes on the penalty kill Saturday, successfully killing six of seven Vancouver man-advantages.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg did not have a player with a plus/minus rating greater than zero on Saturday.

2. McDavid has failed to score a goal against only seven teams in 129 career games, including the Jets, but has five assists in five career contests versus Winnipeg.

3. Edmonton swept the three matchups with the Jets a season ago, outscoring Winnipeg 12-5 as Talbot earned all three victories in goal.

PREDICTION: Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 2