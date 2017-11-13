Oshie, Caps outlast Oilers

WASHINGTON -- T.J. Oshie scored the only goal during the shootout to give the Washington Capitals a 2-1 triumph Sunday over the Edmonton Oilers.

Oshie went first during the shootout and beat Edmonton goalie Laurent Brossoit through the five-hole. Washington’s Braden Holtby shut down the Oilers during the shootout period to give the Capitals (10-7-1) their fifth win in six games.

Holtby and Brossoit were locked in a duel for most of the night, a surprise since Brossoit was starting just his second game of the season.

The Oilers (6-9-2) broke the scoreless tie 92 seconds into the third period when, during a scrum in front of Holtby, Capitals forward Alex Chiasson deflected the puck into his own net. Jujhar Khaira got credit for the tally for Edmonton, his first goal of the season.

The previously listless Capitals answered less than four minutes later, when defenseman Dmitry Orlov teamed up with Tom Wilson on a beautiful give-and-go, with Orlov beating Brossoit glove-side to even the score at 1-1. The tally ended a 26-game scoreless streak for Orlov, who last registered a goal on March 23 of last season.

Holtby was on top of his game in his first start since picking up his 200th career victory, racking up 29 saves, including a flurry at the end of the second period when he registered three pad stops in a row against Patrick Maroon, causing the veteran winger to break his stick upon his return to the bench.

Brossoit picked up 18 saves in his first start since Oct. 17 and looked sharp despite the rust.

The Oilers looked as if they had broken the scoreless drought eight minutes into the second period when Oscar Klefbom took a feed from Jesse Puljujarvi at the point and blasted a shot through traffic and past Holtby. However, the Capitals quickly challenged the goal, and replay review showed that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ skate clipped Holtby as he went through the crease, and the goal was waved off.

Washington had a solid chance later in the period as Chandler Stephenson broke free in the Oilers’ zone, but winger Iiro Pakarinen poked the puck away before Stephenson was able to get off a shot.

Despite the loss, the Oilers earned points in three of the four games on their road swing against Metropolitan Division opponents.

NOTES: F Patrick Maroon and F Tom Wilson were involved in a long fight shortly before the end of the first period, with both players landing major blows. ... Capitals RW Brett Connolly had 6:29 of ice time in his first game back after missing seven contests with a concussion. ... Washington’s scratches were LW Nathan Walker and D Aaron Ness. The Oilers scratched D Eric Gryba and LW Jussi Jokinen.