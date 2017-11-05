Shattenkirk scores in OT as Rangers edge Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The New York Rangers made sure goaltender Roberto Luongo’s surprise return from injury would not be successful with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Kevin Shattenkirk recorded his second goal of the contest at 1:08 of overtime to give the Rangers their third straight win and fifth in their last seven games.

The goal occurred on a 2-on-1 rush with Shattenkirk taking the feed from Rick Nash for the winner.

The Panthers have dropped their last four on home ice.

“I think puck possession is key (in overtime),” said Shattenkirk, who scored first goal since Oct. 14 against New Jersey. “J.T. (Miller) gets a loose puck there and makes a great breakout pass. When you have that much time on a 2-on-1, it’s nice.”

Luongo, a game-time decision to start, was outdueled by Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist, who turned aside 30 of 34 shots. Luongo made 39 saves in his first game since Oct. 20 after being sidelined with a hand injury.

“I think it was important for us to come back here after the last game (in Tampa) playing a really strong team,” Lundqvist said. “The effort we put in to come back ... against a (Florida) team that’s in a similar spot as us. I thought we played a really strong game.”

Colton Sceviour, who like Luongo was also making a return after missing five games to an upper-body injury, scored twice for the Panthers.

There were plenty of third-period dramatics, and the Rangers’ ability to shake off the Panthers’ numerous comebacks proved pivotal.

“At the end of the night, we come out of here with a win, a win I feel we deserved and we got it done,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We had to bring it to overtime, and got it done on a great play in overtime by all three guys that were on the ice.”

It was a night of back-and-forth action after a scoreless first period.

Nash’s deflection of a slap shot from the point by Ryan McDonagh beat Luongo at 11:25 of the third period to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead.

”It feels like we’re finding our groove,“ Nash said. ”We’re coming together in those late points of the game. “We stuck with it. We got two good road overtime wins.”

Vincent Trocheck answered by streaking in from the right side and tying it again with a shot that beat Lundqvist to the far side with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

“There was definitely positives in that game,” Trocheck said. “We wanted to get the two points. Once we came back it felt like we had momentum (but) we let it slip away in overtime.”

Michael Grabner took advantage of a Florida turnover just inside the blue line and finished a feed from Jesper Fast by tipping the puck past Luongo 5:18 into the third period to give New York a 3-2 lead.

Florida pulled even once again at 3-3 as Keith Yandle took a pass from Jamie McGinn and fired a one-timer from the top of the left circle that sailed over Lundqvist’s shoulder at 8:45 of the third.

After a scoreless first period, the production in the offensive zone heated up.

The Panthers’ persistence in traffic around the goal paid off when Sceviour beat Lundqvist on the stick side at 3:11 of the second period.

Less than five minutes later, Rangers’ defenseman Nick Holden provided the equalizer with a blast from the top of the right-side circle for his first goal of the season.

Sceviour again benefited from a scrum in front of Lundqvist and completed a tip-in to make it 2-1 at 14:14 into the second.

“It was nice to get back in there, obviously,” Sceviour said. “There’s a lot of positives there. We’ve got to find ways to win these games.”

With just over a minute left in the period, Shattenkirk went top shelf over Luongo’s shoulder from the high slot to again knot the score. Shattenkirk’s third goal of the season came off a feed from in deep by J.T. Miller.

Luongo stopped New York’s first 17 shots.

“I only had one full practice,” Luongo said. “I wasn’t as sharp as I would have liked to have been. I knew what I was getting into. I didn’t impact much but knew I wanted to play tonight.”

NOTES: Florida D Keith Yandle, a former New York Ranger, played in his 647th consecutive game. Yandle is 34 games shy of passing Vancouver’s Henrik Sedin for seventh all-time ... Along with G Roberto Luongo, other key Panthers to return from injury included C Colton Sceviour and C Jared McCann (5 games) and LW Connor Brickley (three games) ... Rangers C Boo Nieves and D Brendan Smith were scratched ... Panthers D MacKenzie Weegar, RW Owen Tippett and G Antti Niemi were scratched. ... The Rangers are one of only seven NHL teams that have at least five players with 10 or more points.