October 22, 2017 / 2:58 AM / in 3 days

Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Aleksander Barkov, who has 49 goals the previous two seasons, got his first score of the season on Friday. Barkov, set up at the bottom of the right circle, took a pass from Keith Yandle and snapped sharp-angled high wrist shot home.

D MacKenzie Weegar tied the score 3-3 with 10:41 left in the third period, unloading a slap shot from above the right circle. It was Weegar’s first NHL goal, and it came in his first game of the season and just the fourth of his career. “This is the only time you’ll see me smile after a loss,” Weegar said. “I‘m pretty happy to get my first goal.”

RW Owen Tippett, Florida’s first-round pick, was on the third line, playing his second game in a row. He had seven shots on goal in his NHL debut on Tuesday at the Philadelphia Flyers.

G Roberto Luongo left the game with 15:14 left in the third period. Luongo appeared to suffer a hand injury. “We will know more tomorrow,” Panthers coach Bob Boughner said of Luongo’s injury. “It’s unfortunate -- he had made some big saves.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
