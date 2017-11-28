FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 29, 2017 / 3:39 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Aleksander Barkov scored his seventh goal off a two-on-one short-handed rush at 17:20 of the second period to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

C Jared McCann stepped up and scored the eventual winning goal at 12:45 of the third period.

C Vincent Trocheck scored his team-leading 10th goal Monday. Trocheck, stymied three times on Grade A chances by Cory Schneider earlier in the game, beat the Devils goalie to the stick side with an unassisted goal that first went through the legs of New Jersey defenseman Andy Greene.

G Roberto Luongo etched his name in the record books Monday night as the Florida Panthers defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 at the Prudential Center.

