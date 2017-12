C Aleksandr Barkov returned to action Monday after missing Saturday’s 7-3 loss to Colorado with an upper-body injury.

D Mike Matheson scored 2:02 into overtime as the Florida Panthers rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Red Wings on Monday night. After Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard sprawled to make a save on Nick Bjugstad, Matheson pounded a rebound into the net for his first goal of the season.

G James Reimer made 34 saves in Monday’s 2-1 overtime win against Detroit.