Preview: Kings at Bruins

Jonathan Quick has the Los Angeles Kings off to their best 10-game start since posting an 8-1 mark with one tie during the 1980-81 season. The Connecticut native is expected to have family and friends in attendance at TD Garden on Saturday when the Kings play the fifth contest of their six-game road trip against the Boston Bruins.

Playing in his 500th career game, Quick recorded his 46th shutout after turning aside all 40 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over Montreal on Thursday. The 31-year-old has done just fine in his career versus the Bruins, against whom he owns a 9-4-0 mark with two shutouts, a 1.96 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. Quick could be opposed by Tuukka Rask, who cleared concussion protocol on Thursday but watched as Anton Khudobin improved to 3-0-1 on the season following a 36-save gem in a 2-1 win over San Jose. “I feel good, no symptoms whatsoever,” Rask told the Boston Herald. “It’s just that when you don’t skate for four or five days, it doesn’t matter if it’s five days or a month, you have to get back in shape.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-1-1): Captain Anze Kopitar scored his team-leading seventh goal in 10 games to move within five of his total over 76 contests last season. The 30-year-old Slovenian was held off the scoresheet in a pair of encounters with Boston last season but has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his previous 14 tilts versus the Bruins. Fellow forward Adrian Kempe collected a goal and an assist on Thursday to increase his point total to nine (six goals, three assists) in his past five games and had an assist in a 4-1 loss to Boston on Feb. 23.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (4-3-1): Rookie Danton Heinen made the most of his recent recall from Providence of the American Hockey League, scoring the first two goals of his career in his 12th game with Boston on Thursday. “It was pretty cool. ... It’s something you dream of your whole life, and you kind of just go into shock for a bit there,” the 22-year-old Heinen told reporters. Heinen’s stay in the lineup will be extended as David Krejci has been ruled out for his third straight contest due to a balky back.

OVERTIME

1. Boston LW Brad Marchand has recorded at least one point in six of eight games, and multi-point performances in four contests this season.

2. Los Angeles RW Dustin Brown’s red-hot start to the season has cooled off following three straight games without notching a point.

3. Bruins LW David Pastrnak collected five goals and two assists during a four-game stretch before being held off the scoresheet in his last outing.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Bruins 1