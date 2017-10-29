Kings win on OT goal with no time left

BOSTON -- Tyler Toffoli scored his second goal of the game with no time remaining in overtime, giving the red-hot Los Angeles Kings a stunning 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

After the officials added time on the clock, going from four-tenths of a second remaining in overtime to nine-tenths following an icing, the Kings (9-1-1) called timeout. Anze Kopitar beat winger David Pastrnak on the draw and slid the puck to Toffoli, whose quick shot eluded Tuukka Rask and ended a wild overtime period.

The Kings celebrated but the goal still had to be confirmed -- and it easily beat the clock.

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick had made three huge saves at the other end to keep the game going, robbing Charlie McAvoy twice and Anders Bjork on a breakaway.

Quick made 29 saves in the Kings’ third straight win as they improved to 4-1-0 on their current six-game road trip.

Rask, playing in his 400th NHL game and returning after missing three games with a concussion, had robbed Toffoli earlier in the OT but then suffered his fourth straight loss.

The Bruins (4-3-2) dropped their second overtime decision on home ice.

Boston’s Brad Marchand and Toffoli traded first-period goals before the game developed into a tight-checking affair -- neither goalie under siege.

McAvoy controlled the puck in the Los Angeles zone and got a pass out in front, where Marchand, eluding the check of Kopitar, managed to re-direct the puck past Quick for his seventh goal on the season. It was McAvoy’s sixth assist in the last six games.

The Kings then scored on their first shot, with Toffoli picking up a Torey Krug giveaway, and, all alone on front of Rask, he backhanded his fourth goal of the season home.

NOTES: The Bruins outscored the Kings 5-1 in winning both games last season, including Tuukka Rask’s 1-0 shutout. ... Kings coach John Stevens on G Jonathan Quick not getting proper recognition around the league: “He gets it from us. We know him, we appreciate him. He’s a great goalie.” The Kings finish their six-game road trip at St. Louis while the Bruins, in the midst of playing seven of eight games at home, visit the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday. ... The Bruins, who went 2-0-2 on their four-game homestand, have played eight of their first nine games against the Western Conference.