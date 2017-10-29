Kings win on OT goal with no time left

BOSTON - Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli knew they didn’t have much time, knew everything had to be quick -- and perfect.

It was.

With nine-tenths of a second left in overtime, Kopitar outdrew winger David Pastrnak -- on the ice because the Bruins could make a change after an icing -- and got the puck to Toffoli, who rifled his second goal of the game past Tuukka Rask as time ran out to give the sizzling Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 decision over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

“It was one of those things where Dewey (Drew Doughty) and I were right there so wherever the puck went we were both going to step into it,” Toffoli said of the stunning winner. “It was right in my wheelhouse and I got all of it.”

He nailed it as his right knee dropped to the ice -- his fifth goal of the season, lifting the Kings to 9-1-1 for the season and 4-1-0 on their current six-game road trip.

After the officials added time on the clock, going from four-tenths of a second remaining in overtime to nine-tenths after an icing, the Kings called timeout. They talked about what they would do, against Pastrnak, stuck on the ice for only his eighth faceoff of the season.

If he had fallen on the puck or even grabbed Kopitar’s stick, time would have expired. Even the league’s new faceoff violation would have sent a Bruins player to the penalty box and allowed Patrice Bergeron to come out onto the ice.

The Kings, who had pulled goaltender Jonathan Quick for the faceoff, celebrated, but the goal still had to be confirmed -- and it easily beat Rask and the clock.

“All we’re asking (Pastrnak) to do is basically affect the puck there,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Not even win it, obviously we don’t need to win it, we just need some sort of stick on it so it bounces towards the boards. Didn’t happen.”

Torey Krug, who coughed the puck up for Toffoli’s first goal, iced the puck rather than skate out the time.

“I thought it was gonna run out,” he said of the clock. “Quick trigger by the home scorekeeper and then a slow trigger off the faceoff. At the end of the day, I put the team in that situation, and I can’t do that. I gotta be better, have better awareness, take care of the puck, and help the team out instead of hurt the team.”

Rask said, “I didn’t see that one coming. Yeah, I mean I didn’t see the shot. It’s tough, I guess I should have. ... I was thinking about standing in the middle of the net in case that happens and I guess I would have been better off doing that. It’s always something new I guess in this game.”

Kopitar, Toffoli and coach John Stevens all said they had never seen such a play.

“Not in overtime. I’ve seen games ended at the buzzer, regulation, but it was awesome, it was unbelievable,” said Stevens, in his first year on the job.

“It was set up for sure,” said Kopitar, off to a great start after a poor season. “I mean, it’s 0.9 seconds left, so you try to put two right shot guys over there and hope to win a draw and somewhat get a shot, and I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon again, so you know, I’ve never seen it in my hockey career to work like that, or that fast. You know, we’ll certainly take it.”

Quick had made three huge saves at the other end to keep the game going, robbing Charlie McAvoy twice and Anders Bjork on a breakaway.

Quick made 29 saves in the Kings’ third straight win.

“We just come into every game one at a time. I know it sounds pretty cliche, but that’s kind of what we’ve been doing,” said Toffoli. “We’ve been doing a really good job at it. We’re just staying together, having fun, and we’re winning games right now.”

Rask, playing in his 400th NHL game and returning after missing three games with a concussion, had robbed Toffoli earlier in OT but then suffered his fourth straight loss.

The Bruins (4-3-2) dropped their second overtime decision on home ice.

Brad Marchand and Toffoli traded first-period goals -- the Kings scoring on their first shot after the Bruins already had eight -- before the game developed into a tight-checking affair, with neither goalie under siege.

Until the crazy OT.

NOTES: The Bruins outscored the Kings 5-1 in winning both games last season, including Tuukka Rask’s 1-0 shutout. ... Kings coach John Stevens on G Jonathan Quick not getting proper recognition around the league: “He gets it from us. We know him, we appreciate him. He’s a great goalie.” The Kings finish their six-game road trip at St. Louis while the Bruins, in the midst of playing seven of eight games at home, visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... The Bruins, who went 2-0-2 on their four-game homestand, have played eight of their first nine games against the Western Conference.