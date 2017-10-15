Trio of Kings score power-play goals in win over Sabres

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings didn’t figure to go the entire season without a power-play goal.

They probably didn’t expect to go 3-for-3 with the man-advantage on Saturday night either.

But that’s what happened against the Buffalo Sabres and those goals made the difference in the 4-2 victory at Staples Center.

Dustin Brown, Tyler Toffoli and Drew Doughty scored the first power-play goals of the season for the Kings, and goalkeeper Jonathan Quick made 23 saves to keep the Sabres winless under new coach Phil Housley.

“When you create good looks and you do good things on the power play, don’t change the whole plans,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “Stick with what’s been creating your opportunities and bear down, if anything.”

Doughty gave the Kings a 3-2 lead when he scored on a slap shot off a faceoff win in the Los Angeles zone with two minutes remaining and four seconds after Evander Kane went to the penalty box for tripping Brown.

“No excuse for that one,” Kane said of the penalty. “I was trying to make a play on the puck. I can’t take that penalty at that time of the game.”

Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal to make it 4-2.

The Kings (3-0-1) have earned points in their first four games for the first time since 1995-96.

“We got some young guys in our lineup,” Stevens said. “You want to get off to a good start, get some points in the bank.”

Buffalo center Jack Eichel had tied the score 2-2 at 9:06 of the third period after receiving a pass from Kane from behind the net and scoring his rebound after Quick made the initial save. Quick improved to 6-1-0 in his career against the Sabres (0-4-1).

Toffoli had given the Kings a 2-1 lead at 7:09 of the third when he took a pass from Jake Muzzin in the slot and scored in the top right corner.

The Kings came in 0-for-16 on the power play this season, but Brown tied the score 1-1 on the first power play of the game for the Kings.

Doughty took a shot that Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner was unable to glove. Brown and teammate Jeff Carter both went after the rebound, but it was Brown who backhanded the puck between the pads of Lehner at 7:42 of the second period for his team-leading fourth goal of the season.

Quick made a stellar glove save on a shot by Kane and Lehner then did the same to Ducks defenseman Alec Martinez to keep the score tied heading into the third period.

Los Angeles, which was outshot 8-2 in the first 14 minutes of the game, had a 21-16 edge after two periods.

Quick made the save of the game early in the third with Buffalo on the power play. Sabres center Seth Griffith had a wide open net to shoot at as he crashed the left post, but Quick reached across the crease with his stick and knocked the puck away just before it crossed the goal line, keeping the scored tied 1-1.

Buffalo scored its first goal at Staples Center since Jan. 21, 2010 when Zemgus Girgensons finished off a 2-on-1 with Eichel to five Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 15:45 of the first period.

The Kings tried to pinch Buffalo defenseman Jake McCabe along the boards in the Sabres zone, but he got the puck ahead to Eichel who had Girgensons to his left and Martinez in the middle. Eichel lifted a pass over the stick of Martinez and in front of Girgensons, who scored before Quick could slide over.

The goal ended a scoreless streak of 279:38 at Staples Center and gave the Sabres their first lead since a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the season opener.

“I can’t fault our guys for their effort,” Housley said. “I mean, 5-on-5, we were a better hockey team. It’s just unfortunate that they got three power play goals and our power play didn’t get anything in return.”

NOTES: The Kings activated D Alec Martinez from injured reserve on Saturday and he had two assists in his season debut against the Sabres. Los Angeles placed RW Kyle Clifford on injured reserve retroactive to Wednesday, when he left in the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury. ... Buffalo RW Kyle Okposo was scratched because of an illness and LW Matt Moulson filled his spot on the second line with LW Evander Kane and C Ryan O‘Reilly.