FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Kings at Blue Jackets
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 22, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 3 days ago

Preview: Kings at Blue Jackets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Los Angeles Kings are off to their best six-game start in history and are the only NHL team without a regulation loss, but they have a major injury concern heading into their longest road trip of the season. The Kings will be without center Jeff Carter indefinitely when they begin a six-game trek against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Carter underwent a surgical procedure to repair damage to his lower left leg after he was cut by the skate of Montreal’s Jeff Petry in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory. “Well, it’s a big challenge,” Los Angeles coach John Stevens told reporters regarding the injury. “You’ve got a veteran guy that’s one of the captains of your team and plays in all situations. He’s one of the most dominant centermen in the league. He’s a huge part of our team, but it’s the next man up now.” The Blue Jackets had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday, which also marked their first home defeat. Saturday’s matchup is the second contest of a four-game homestand for Columbus, which split its last four meetings with the Kings - three of which went beyond regulation.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE KINGS (5-0-1): Carter’s absence will require scoring from other players, and Los Angeles got just that on Wednesday as the trio of Adrian Kempe, Mike Cammalleri and Trevor Lewis erupted for 10 points - including Kempe’s first career hat trick. “It’s been one of those things where we’ve been working on it together a little bit here over the past couple weeks,” Cammalleri told reporters. “Sometimes when you get a little bit of a result, it adds to the conviction.” Goaltender Jonathan Quick has yielded eight goals in his first five starts.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (5-2-0): Columbus scored on its first power-play chance in the season opener but has come up empty in 18 subsequent opportunities, failing on all three tries against Tampa Bay. “That has to get going for us - let’s not mince words here,” captain Nick Foligno told reporters. “That needs to be a big part of our success. ... We can’t panic, but there has to be a sense of urgency right now to be a difference-maker on our power play.” Boone Jenner (back) was activated from injured reserve and could make his season debut versus the Kings.

OVERTIME

1. Kings C and leading scorer Anze Kopitar has recorded 14 goals and 30 points in 33 career games against Columbus.

2. Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky is 2-4-2 with a 2.36 goals-against average versus the Kings.

3. Los Angeles is 5-for-9 on the power play over the last three games after an 0-for-16 start to the season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Kings 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.