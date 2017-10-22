Kopitar scores twice as Kings continue best start

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Los Angeles Kings extended the best start in franchise history with an entertaining victory at the start of a six-game road trip.

Anze Kopitar scored his second goal with 2:14 remaining and the Kings remained the only NHL team without a regulation loss after a 6-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night in Nationwide Arena.

The sizzling Kings (6-0-1) won their fourth straight to give them a Pacific Division-leading 13 points. Their previous best start was 4-0-3 to open the 1995-96 season.

After laboring at the beginning of the past few seasons, the Kings are enjoying the ride so far. But no one could have predicted this kind of run out of the gate.

”No, I didn‘t,“ Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said. ”No matter how good your team is, you never can really envision that. Couldn’t be happier.

“But we can’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got a lot of work to do. Long road trip ahead of us and some really good teams to play. Look forward to that.”

After Kopitar’s late goal broke a 4-4 tie, Dustin Brown added an empty-netter with 1:33 left. Brown also contributed three assists.

He’s just as surprised as Doughty with the roll the Kings are on.

“You don’t expect to come out (like this),” Brown said. “It’s definitely the goal to try to rack up points. The last three years I think we started 0-3. As a team, we talked about having a good start. These are the types of games that add up and make a big difference toward the end of the year.”

Trevor Lewis, Jake Muzzin and Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings. Muzzin and Alex Iafallo added two assists apiece.

The Blue Jackets (5-3-0) suddenly hit a wall after a franchise-best start. They lost their second consecutive at home after having a four-game win streak ended Thursday.

“They’re a good hockey team,” Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert said. “They’ve had a great start to the year, too. But we’ve got to find a way to beat the good teams. That’s back-to-back games against two good hockey teams and whatever reason we couldn’t find a way.”

Calvert, Nick Foligno, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Sonny Milano scored the Blue Jackets’ goals.

“It’s disappointing to lose that one, knowing it’s at home and it’s a big game for us,” Foligno said. “It doesn’t set well.”

Jonathan Quick finished with 32 saves for the Kings and Sergei Bobrovsky had 26 for the Blue Jackets.

Two goals in the first four minutes of the second period gave the Kings the lead at 4-3. Muzzin scored 40 seconds into the period and Doughty came back at 3:59 with his third goal of the season.

But Los Angeles couldn’t hold the lead. Milano’s team-leading fifth goal at 15:15 of the second period tied it again at 4. His unassisted backhander eluded Quick on the glove side and found the top of the net.

“We did good things,” Brown said, “but we weren’t nearly as clean as we needed to be and as a result we gave up four. There was a lot of battles around our net. Those are chances we don’t normally give up. Two were right in the crease. But we found a way to win.”

An action-packed first period ended with the Blue Jackets in front 3-2. Calvert scored the go-ahead goal -- his first goal of the season -- at 14:02 from a pileup in front of the net just after a power play ended.

The teams combined for four goals in a 2:17 flurry earlier in the opening period, including the Blue Jackets’ first power play goal since the opening game.

Foligno scored on the man-advantage 5:43 into the game for a 1-0 lead, ending an 0 of 18 drought. But in the end it wasn’t enough for the Blue Jackets.

“It’s one of those games where the next goal is going to win it,” Foligno said. “They got one late and it’s just unfortunate.”

NOTES: The previous three games between the Blue Jackets and Kings were decided after regulation. ... Blue Jackets F Boone Jenner (middle body) was activated from injured reserve after sitting out the first seven games of the season. Jenner had not missed a game the previous two seasons. ... The Blue Jackets sent F Markus Hannikainen to Cleveland of the American Hockey League to make room for Jenner. ... The Kings entered the game with the best penalty kill in the NHL and extinguished two of three penalties Saturday. ... The Kings played their first game this season without C Jeff Carter, who underwent surgery Thursday to repair a cut from a skate and is out indefinitely. He had three points in the first six games.