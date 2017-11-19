Kuemper, Kings shut out Panthers

LOS ANGELES -- Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for his eighth career shutout and the Kings ended a five-game losing streak at Staples Center with a 4-0 victory against the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Kuemper improved 3-0-1 while making his fourth start of the season in place of Jonathan Quick, who had gotten the nod in each of the past five games. Kuemper recorded his first shutout since a 3-0 victory against the Kings at Staples Center on Jan. 21, 2016, when he ended a five-game losing streak for the Minnesota Wild.

Jonny Brodzinski scored his first NHL goal to give the Kings (12-6-2) a 2-0 cushion at 2:23 of the third period.

Tyler Toffoli scored during a delayed penalty at 8:14 of the first period for a 1-0 lead. Andy Andreoff netted his first of the season to make it 3-0 and Trevor Lewis scored into an empty net with 2:53 remaining.

Florida (7-10-2) started backup goalie James Reimer and he made 16 saves in his fifth straight loss. Reimer had been pulled in two of his past three starts, giving up 11 goals on 59 shots in those games for an .814 save percentage.

Kings forward Alex Iafallo was protecting the puck from Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad behind the net when he drew a holding penalty.

Toffoli came on the ice for Kuemper and Iafallo got the puck out to Dustin Brown, who passed to Drew Doughty just above the goal line. Doughty spotted Toffoli cutting down the middle and centered a pass that Toffoli redirected into the net for his ninth goal, tying Anze Kopitar for the team lead.

Brodzinski, who was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday, took possession of the puck above the left circle and skated between the circles. He sent a backhanded shot between Florida defensemen Mackenzie Weegar and Ian McCoshen and high in the net.

NOTES: Florida RW Radim Vrbata exited after getting hit in mouth with the puck at 1:34 of the first period. Vrbata came in fifth on the team in scoring with 11 points (three goals, eight assists). ... Kings D Alec Martinez came in tied for the NHL lead with 56 blocked shots and his only block helped kill off Florida’s second power play in the second period. ... The Kings came in with the No. 1 penalty kill in the NHL at 89.7 percent. The unit went 2 for 2. ... Kings C Anze Kopitar had an assist to extend his career-long point streak to 11 games.