Arvidsson’s breakaway lifts Predators by Kings

LOS ANGELES -- The Nashville Predators left Southern California with hard-earned back-to-back victories that hope to lift them out of their early season mediocrity. Like their victory the previous night against the Anaheim Ducks, the Predators used balanced scoring to earn the dramatic victory.

Four different Predators lit the lamp as Nashville defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 4-3 on Viktor Arvidsson’s breakaway goal with 19.7 remaining in overtime on Saturday night.

Nashville (7-5-2) won its second straight game after blowing a 3-0 lead when Arvidsson scored his fifth goal of the season. It was a reversal of fortune in overtime as Los Angeles entered the extra session with an all-time record of 25-8 in games decided during 3-on-3 play and the Predators posted a 6-21 mark, the least amount of wins in the format.

After a turnover in the Los Angeles offensive zone, Calle Jarnkrok threw a lead pass that found Arvidsson and his wrist shot beat goaltender Darcy Kuemper cleanly for the winning score.

Juuse Saros made 36 saves to record his first victory of the season in four starts.

Miikka Salomaki, P.K. Subban and Craig Smith registered the other Nashville goals.

Los Angeles (10-3-1) received goals from Alex Iafallo, Christian Folin and Alec Martinez.

Kuemper made 27 saves in dropping his first decision of the season in three games.

Despite not winning in regulation, Predators center Ryan Johansen said all that matters was grabbing two points in a tough building against a strong opponent.

“Good teams stay composed and Los Angeles is a great team,” Johansen said. “We had our backs against the wall there for a little bit. We got four points of six on the California trip on a back-to-back against a team that has been playing well all season.”

The three-goal rally was a rare one for both teams.

It was first time since Feb. 23, 2008 against Chicago that Los Angeles rallied from a three-goal third period deficit to earn a point.

From the Predators perspective, it was the first time they surrendered a three-goal lead in the third period since Jan. 3, 2015 again in Los Angeles in a game they went on to win 7-6 in overtime.

“Obviously, they were going to have a push and they did,” Nashville defenseman Roman Josi said. “They are a good team and they are playing really well this season. You never want to give up three goals, but it happens so we had to stay positive. I thought we played well for the rest of the third after they tied it and then we got the win in OT.”

Kings coach John Stevens was proud of his team’s ability to rally and earn a standings point but disappointed they could not earn the second point in overtime.

“Losing (stinks), to be honest with you,” Stevens said. “There’s no other way to say it. You want to get two points. That’s a regulation win, too, which you don’t like to see get away. I guess at the end of the day you can be happy with the point because it didn’t look like we were going to get one, but I flat out don’t like losing. Overtime or regulation, it’s not much fun.”

The Kings staged a three-goal third-period rally to make it even in regulation at 3-3.

Iafallo’s first NHL goal 16 seconds into the third from a feed by Anze Kopitar started the comeback.

“It’s just a matter of time,” Stevens said of Iafallo’s goal. “He’s got a lot of shots on net, he’s creating a lot of opportunities, the puck seems to follow him around. It was a really good play by everybody, and it’s nice to see him get rewarded for his work.”

Christian Folin scored his first goal of the season when his shot from the neutral zone was misplayed by Saros at 5:20 with Derek Forbort and Tanner Pearson registering assists.

Alec Martinez evened the game at 3 on a power-play goal at 12:16 with Drew Doughty and Kopitar drawing assists.

Nashville took a 2-0 lead on two goals in the span of 54 seconds in the first period.

Salomaki scored first goal of the season at 9:12 of the first period.

Salomaki got behind the Los Angeles defense took a long lead pass from Yannick Weber to break in alone on Kuemper and beat him with a wrist shot to the glove side with Calle Jarnkrok earning the secondary assist.

Subban doubled the lead with his third goal of the season at 10:06 when his wrist shot from the point deflected off Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin and skipped past Kuemper as Arvidsson was screened the goaltender.

Scott Hartnell and Johansen registered assists.

The Predators took a 3-0 lead on Smith’s fourth goal of the season at 4:47 of the second period on a wrist shot from 23 feet that beat Kuemper cleanly.

NOTES: Nashville scratched D Anthony Bitetto, LW Pontus Aberg and D Samuel Girard. ... The Predators conclude their four-game road trip on Tuesday in Columbus. ... Los Angeles did not dress D Oscar Fantenberg and C Nic Dowd. ... The Kings play their lone road game over the next two weeks against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Tuesday.