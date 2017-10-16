Kuemper, Kings hold off Islanders

LOS ANGELES -- The motto “Change is Good” embodies the start of the Los Angeles Kings’ season.

With a new general manager and head coach, the team appears to be revitalized in the early days of the NHL season. Led by strong efforts by the core players and one newcomer, Los Angeles remains undefeated in regulation play.

Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty each registered a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves as the Kings defeated the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday.

Los Angeles (4-0-1) defeated New York for the eighth time in the past nine meetings at Staples Center.

Kuemper won his debut in a Kings uniform after being signed as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Jake Muzzin added the other Los Angeles goal.

Kuemper was pleased with his work between the pipes, noting that the system his new team employs is not much different than that of his former employer, the Minnesota Wild.

”It was nice to get the win,“ Kuemper said. ”It felt like I hadn’t played in a while just because of our schedule and it’s been awhile since the preseason, so some things I could sharpen up.

“I felt pretty comfortable from the start. I’ve been working on good habits in practice. If you stick to the basics of your game, it makes things a little bit easier and makes you feel a little more comfortable in there.”

Doughty, who scored the decisive goal on a short-handed rush in the second period, said it was more about the team effort in a one-goal game.

“It doesn’t matter who is in net,” Doughty said. “We had all season last year without Jonathan Quick, and I thought we played pretty well for a lot of it. Darcy Kuemper is a great goalie, a great person, and I‘m really happy to have him on our team. We have the exact same confidence in him as we do in Quick.”

New York (2-3-1) lost for the third time in four contests. Josh Bailey and Casey Cizikas scored goals for the Islanders, and Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves.

The Islanders’ uneven start to the season can be attributed in some part to a lack of production on the power play. New York failed on two power-play attempts, extending its futility to 0-for-20 through six games.

Despite the loss, Islanders coach Doug Weight took away some positives from the effort. New York pressed the play in the late stages of the third period but could not solve Kuemper for the game-tying goal. John Tavares had an angled shot at an open net with 20 seconds remaining but shot wide.

“We have to play like we did in the second and third periods and find a way to get that consistent effort,” Weight said. “We worked hard and created some chances.”

Tavares, the central focus of speculation as he approaches unrestricted free agency next summer, admits he needs to be more productive for his team to get back on track.

“They’re counting on me to produce, and I haven’t done that as consistently to start the season as I would like,” Tavares said. “We’ve had some opportunities and been creating some opportunities, obviously the power play hasn’t been successful either. I definitely expect more of myself, especially when I get those chances.”

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead on Kopitar’s fourth goal of the season at 12:44 of the first period. Kopitar’s lead pass that was intended for Dustin Brown was deflected by Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech and past Halak. Doughty and Brown registered assists.

The Islanders tied the score at 1-1 on Bailey’s second goal of the season at 8:56 of the second period. Bailey converted a diving backhand shot that trickled through Kuemper with Matthew Barzal and Andrew Ladd registering assists. The assist was Barzal’s first NHL point.

Los Angeles regained the lead at 2-1 on Muzzin’s power-play goal at 11:32 of the second period. With Tanner Pearson screening Halak, Muzzin penetrated from the right point and fired a wrist shot for the score. Oscar Fantenberg and Tyler Toffoli notched assists.

The Kings extended to a 3-1 lead on Doughty’s second goal of the season, a short-handed tally at 5:44 of the third period. With Adrian Kempe in the box, Kopitar finished a rush by finding Doughty breaking down the slot for a tip-in.

Cizikas’ third goal of the season drew the Islanders to within 3-2 at 14:20 of the third period. Cizikas beat Kuemper at the right post with a wrap-around attempt with Cal Clutterbuck and Thomas Hickey drawing assists.

NOTES: New York scratched D Dennis Seidenberg, D Ryan Pulock and LW Anthony Beauvillier. ... The Islanders return to New York on Thursday when they conclude their four-game road trip against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. ... LW Andrew Ladd’s assist on the Islanders’ first goal was his 500th career point. ... Los Angeles did not dress C Michael Cammalleri and D Kurtis MacDermid. .... The Kings conclude their five game homestand against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. They start a six game, nine-day road trip on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.