#US NHL
October 25, 2017 / 3:49 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings in their loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday night. “I think we deserved another goal,” Kempe said. “We had some good chances and I think we played well. There are some things we’ve got to clean up in our D zone, but overall we played a pretty good game.”

G Jonathan Quick left Monday’s game against the Maple Leafs when the league spotter said he would need to be checked for a possible concussion under NHL protocol, but after a review of the play, it was declared to be unnecessary. Quick tried to re-enter the game, but the referees said that he had to miss one play.

