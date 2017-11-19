Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

RW Jonny Brodzinski scored his first NHL goal in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Florida. Brodzinski, who was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday, took possession of the puck above the left circle and skated between the hash marks before scoring on his backhand.

C Tyler Toffoli scored in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Florida.

G Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Florida. It was Kuemper’s first shutout of the season and eighth of his career.

C Andy Andreoff scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Florida.

C Anze Kopitar had an assist Saturday to extend his career-long point streak to 11 games.

C Trevor Lewis scored an empty-net goal in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Florida.