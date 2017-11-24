Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

F Torrey Mitchell was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a conditional draft choice in 2018. The 32-year-old Mitchell has played in 11 games with the Canadiens this year, going scoreless with two penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 186-pounder has played for the Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks during his 10-year NHL career. In 617 regular-season games, he has 61 goals, 80 assists and 323 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 75 playoff games, scoring five goals with 18 assists and 36 penalty minutes.