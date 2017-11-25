Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

F Marian Gaborik gave the Kings a lift by playing for the first time this season after missing 22 games with a lower-body injury. In his first game since April 9, Gaborik set up Los Angeles’ initial goal with an exceptional pass to captain Anze Kopitar. ”The key is now he’s ramped up to play a game,“ Stevens said of the 35-year-old Gaborik, who needs four goals for 400 in his career. ”I thought he was excellent, he skated well, he wanted the puck and he competed well. Which is hard for being out as long as he has. Said Gaborik: “After a few shifts, I felt better but it’s too bad with the outcome. We had a few chances, and it’s unfortunate it didn’t work out.”