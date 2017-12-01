FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2017 / 4:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Jonny Brodzinski scored in Thursday’s 5-2 victory at Washington. His goal came nine seconds before Jussi Jokinen scored to give Los Angeles a 3-2 lead.

D Kurtis MacDermid recorded two assists in Thursday’s 5-2 victory at Washington. MacDermid notched his first two NHL assists in his 18th game.

Tyler Toffoli scored an empty-net goal in Thursday’s 5-2 victory at Washington.

C Trevor Lewis recorded two assists in Thursday’s 5-2 victory at Washington.

G Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots in Thursday’s 5-2 victory at Washington.

RW Marian Gaborik scored his first two goals of the season in Thursday’s 5-2 victory at Washington. Gaborik was playing in his fourth game after missing 22 with an upper-body injury. He has 398 career goals.

LW Jussi Jokinen scored in Thursday’s 5-2 victory at Washington. His goal came nine seconds after Jonny Brodzinski scored to make it 2-2 in the third period. It was the 34-year-old Jokinen’s first goal of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
