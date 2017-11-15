Canucks rally past reeling Kings

LOS ANGELES -- The Vancouver Canucks overcame a poor start against the Los Angeles Kings and scored three unanswered goals in a 3-2 victory at Staples Center on Tuesday.

Sven Baertschi broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal at 4:07 of the third period, and Vancouver handed the Kings (11-5-2) their third consecutive loss and fourth straight at home.

Henrik Sedin and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks, Derrick Pouliot had two assists and Anders Nilsson made 30 saves in his first appearance since Oct. 26.

Tanner Pearson and Anze Kopitar scored in the first 3:14 to give the Kings a 2-0 lead, and Los Angeles outshot the Canucks 7-0 through the initial 9 1/2 minutes.

Starting with its first shot on goal at 9:34 of the first period, Vancouver (9-7-2) outshot the Kings 16-3 before Sedin took a shot from just above the goal line. The puck hit Kings center Nick Shore in the backside as he battled for position in front of the net and was redirected between the pads of Jonathan Quick, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at 5:10 of the second period.

Alex Iafallo had the first shot on goal of the second period for the Kings at 8:47, but four seconds later he was called for tripping Loui Eriksson.

On the ensuing power play, right wing Brock Boeser took a shot from the left faceoff circle. The puck hit Quick and popped in the air, coming down behind him in front of the crease.

Horvat outbattled Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin for the puck and flicked it into the open net to tie the score 2-2 at the halfway point of the second period.

The Kings came in with the No. 1 penalty-kill unit in the NHL at 91.9 percent, but the Canucks went 2-for-3 on the power play after coming in 2-for-21 over their past six games.

NOTES: The Kings traded LW Michael Cammalleri to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for LW Jussi Jokinen on Tuesday. Jokinen, 34, has one assist in 14 games. He had 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) with the Florida Panthers in 81 games during the 2015-16 season, and dropped off to 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 69 games with the Panthers last season. ... The Kings recalled C Andrew Crescenzi from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and he made his NHL debut. Because of the early power plays by the Kings, Crescenzi did not come onto the ice until 10:56 remained in the first period. He was in the penalty box for high-sticking when Vancouver scored its third goal.