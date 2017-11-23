Mason's 38 saves help Jets slip by Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Adam Lowry and Patrik Laine registered goals, and Steve Mason made 38 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Winnipeg (12-6-3) won for the fifth time in six games and evened its record to 1-1-0 on a four-game road trip. Mason improved his career record against Los Angeles to 8-7-1.

Los Angeles (12-8-2) lost its second straight and sixth in its last seven games. Tyler Toffoli scored the lone Kings goal. Jonathan Quick made 25 saves.

The Kings drew within 2-1 on Toffoli’s power play goal at 5:26 of the third period. Oscar Fantenberg, after taking a pass from Anze Kopitar, made a pass from above the top of the faceoff circle and found Toffoli’s stick for a deflection past Mason.

Los Angeles had two power plays after the Toffoli goal but could not solve Mason for the equalizer. Mason made a pad save on Tanner Pearson from the slot with Quick pulled for an extra skater.

Mason kept Los Angeles off the board through 40 minutes, making 27 saves. His best save was a point-blank stop on defenseman Oscar Fantenburg off a cross-ice feed from Adrian Kempe during a power play midway through the period.

Winnipeg took a 1-0 lead on Lowry’s third goal of the season at 19:52 of the first period. Lowry gained possession of the puck in the slot and pivoted for a backhand shot that Quick did not track, leaving the entire left side of the cage open for the score. Andrew Copp and Mason registered assists.

The Jets extended their lead to 2-0 on Laine’s power play goal at 19:01 of the second period. With Dustin Brown in the box for slashing, Nikolaj Ehlers’ position behind the net caused Kings defenseman Drew Doughty to leave Laine open in front of Quick. Doughty slammed home a short feed, with Mathieu Perreault earning the secondary assist.

NOTES: Winnipeg scratched D Tucker Poolman, C Shawn Matthias and C Marko Dano. ... The Jets continue their four-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. ... Mason made his first start in five games; his last appearance was in Winnipeg’s 4-1 victory at Arizona on Nov. 11. ... Los Angeles did not dress D Christian Folin and C Brooks Laich. ... The Kings hit the road for a Black Friday contest against the Arizona Coyotes before returning home on Saturday to face their Southern California rivals, the Anaheim Ducks. ... Los Angeles C Adrian Kempe has struggled to find the net while filling in for the injured Jeff Carter, registering one goal in his last 11 games.