October 22, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 3 days ago

Preview: Wild at Flames

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Minnesota Wild conclude a season-opening stretch during which they play five of six games on the road Saturday, when they visit the Calgary Flames. Minnesota recorded a surprising victory at Chicago on Oct. 12 but went 0-2-1 in the other three away from home, including a 4-3 setback at Winnipeg on Friday.

The Wild scored three straight goals to overcome a 2-0 deficit but were unable to maintain the lead as they dropped their third one-goal decision of the young season. Calgary is looking to turn things around at home, where it has lost two in a row. The Flames rolled past Winnipeg 6-3 in their home opener but were outscored 8-1 in back-to-back losses against Ottawa and Carolina. Jaromir Jagr appears to be shaking off the rust as the 45-year-old Czech has notched an assist in each of his last two games after being kept off the scoresheet in his first two contests.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CBC (Calgary)

ABOUT THE WILD (1-2-2): Chris Stewart’s fantastic start to the season continued Friday as he scored his team-leading fifth goal, giving him at least one point in each of his five games thus far. The 29-year-old right wing has tallied in all but one of those contests and is just eight goals away from matching his total in 79 games last campaign. Jason Zucker notched a pair of assists against the Jets for his third two-point performance in three contests.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (4-3-0): Sean Monahan leads the team with four goals, three of which are game-winners. The 23-year-old has tallied in four of his last five contests and notched a point in five of the last six. Mike Smith, who has started all seven of Calgary’s games this season, is one victory away from 200 for his career.

OVERTIME

1. Jagr is fourth on the NHL’s games played list with 1,715 and is 53 away from passing Gordie Howe for the all-time lead.

2. Minnesota F Landon Ferraro exited Friday’s game with a hip flexor injury and could miss the contest versus the Flames.

3. Like Monahan, Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau has registered a point in five of his last six games.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Wild 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
