F Nino Niederreiter was placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss at least three weeks with a high left ankle sprain. The 25-year-old has yet to record a point this season.

F Charlie Coyle is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a right fibula fracture, the team announced Friday.

F Marcus Foligno, 26, will be sidelined at least one week after sustaining a left facial fracture that will require a procedure Sunday.