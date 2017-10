F Luke Kunin was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Kunin was recalled for the third time this season. He collected two assists for his first career NHL points and skated 11:47 in Saturday night’s 4-2 win at Calgary.

F Justin Kloos was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Kloos appeared in six games at Iowa this season, registering three points. Signed as a free agent in March, Kloos amassed 150 points in 155 games in four seasons at the University of Minnesota.