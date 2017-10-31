FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 1, 2017 / 3:11 AM / in an hour

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Joel Eriksson Ek was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, the Minnesota Wild announced on Monday. Eriksson Ek, has collected a goal and two assists in nine games with Minnesota this season. The 20-year-old Swede has recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 24 career NHL games after being selected by the team with the 20th overall pick of the 2015 draft.

F Luke Kunin was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, the Minnesota Wild announced on Monday. Kunin has scored a goal and set up two others in six contests with Minnesota this season. The 19-year-old, who was selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2016 draft, netted his first career NHL goal on Thursday against the New York Islanders.

