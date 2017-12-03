Dumba, Dubnyk help Wild net OT win over Blues

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Matt Dumba scored 39 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild past the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday.

Dumba poked home a rebound after Charlie Coyle’s initial shot was stopped by St. Louis goaltender Jake Allen. It was Dumba’s second goal of the season as Minnesota won its second straight game and avenged a 6-3 loss to the Blues last week.

Ryan Suter added his fourth goal of the season and Devan Dubnyk made 41 saves for the Wild, who were outshot 42-25.

Patrik Berglund scored his second goal in as many contests for St. Louis, who has four of its past five games. Jake Allen made 23 saves.

The Blues had been 4-0-0 in the second game of back-to-back contests this season and won 12 straight in such situations before losing to Los Angeles and Minnesota the past two nights.

Both teams had plenty of chances in regulation, particularly late. Minnesota killed off two penalties in the last 10 minutes and St. Louis thwarted one with four minutes remaining.

Suter opened the scoring just 4:26 into the game when he collected a rebound, skated around the goal and had his centering attempt go off Allen’s skate into the net. Allen kicked the puck as he slid backward.

It’s the third straight game the Blues have allowed a goal in the first five minutes.

Berglund scored on the power play near the end of the second period. It’s just the third power-play goal in 40 chances against the Wild at home this season.

It was Berglund’s second goal in three games since returning from offseason shoulder surgery. He was second on the team with a career-high 23 goals last season.

NOTES: D Nate Prosser was in the lineup for the Minnesota for the first time after being claimed off waivers on Thursday from St. Louis. Prosser played in one game for the Blues this season. ... Wild D Jared Spurgeon is out at least two weeks with a groin strain. He won’t play on the team’s upcoming three-game road trip. ... St. Louis rookie D Vince Dunn was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... The Blues split up their top-scoring line with RW Vladimir Tarasenko joining a line with C Paul Stastny and LW Vladimir Sobotka. Alexander Steen took the right wing spot with LW Jaden Schwartz and C Brayden Schenn.