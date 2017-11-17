Coyotes finally get elusive regulation win

MONTREAL -- Coming into Thursday night’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, the Arizona Coyotes were the only remaining team in the NHL without a regulation win.

Arizona was finally able to notch that elusive victory, topping the Habs 5-4.

The Coyotes (3-15-3) went 2-for-5 on the power play, and Christian Fischer scored the game-winning goal with 9:50 left. The Canadiens (8-10-2) lost their second straight at home.

The first period saw the Habs taking advantage of the Coyotes defensive shortcomings, something head coach Rick Tocchet addressed after the first frame.

Montreal went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first period, with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron finding the back of the net for the Habs.

Recently called up winger Nicolas Deslauriers got into a good old-fashioned hockey scrap, going toe-to-toe with tough guy Zac Rinaldo. Both were handed five-minute fighting majors.

At four-on-four, Coyotes right winger Brad Richardson fired the puck on Charlie Lindgren from the high slot, beating the Montreal netminder five hole, and cutting the Canadiens’ lead in half early in the second period.

Nearly halfway through the second, with Shea Weber in the box serving a delay-of-game penalty, Christian Dvorak roofed the puck, beating Charlie Lindgren top shelf to tie the game with his third of the season.

Lindgren made a show-stopping save on a Clayton Keller attempt late in the second, allowing the Canadiens to rush up the ice in the other direction, and create a scoring opportunity on the same shift.

Defenseman Joe Morrow fired the puck past Antti Raanta, where it bounced between the pipes like a pinball before finding the back of the net, giving the Habs back the lead.

That lead would be short lived, however, as Tobias Rieder ripped a shot from the hashmarks on Lindgren in the final minute of the second, evening the score at 3-3.

Tomas Plekanec won an offensive zone draw in the dying seconds of the second, sending the disk back for Weber, who made up for his earlier penalty by rocketing a shot on goal, making it 4-3 Montreal. After time had expired, Plekanec and Richardson had a lengthy tilt behind the Coyotes net, sending each of them to the box to start the third.

Derek Stepan tied the game up with an unassisted power-play goal 4:54 into the third, while Fischer’s winner was also on the power play.

NOTES: Canadiens G Charlie Lindgren made his sixth start of the season on Thursday, improving his record to 4-1-1. ... G Antti Niemi donned a Habs jersey for the first time, after being claimed off of waivers by Montreal on Tuesday. The Canadiens are Niemi’s sixth NHL team, and third this season. ... The Coyotes are led in scoring by C Clayton Keller, who has 11 goals and six assists so far in his rookie season.