Price, Canadiens halt Blue Jackets' streak at 6

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens ended the Columbus Blue Jackets’ six-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory at Bell Centre on Monday night.

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price made 37 saves in his second game back from injury and Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Andrew Shaw scored as the Canadiens (10-12-3) won consecutive games.

Price had a 36-save shutout Saturday in a 3-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who had won the six previous games, made 25 saves for Columbus. Rookie center Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets (15-8-1).

With the Canadiens leading 2-0 in the second period, Dubois scored his fourth goal at 16:08. After Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson, one of the up-and-coming power forwards in the NHL, made a strong move to the net against Montreal defenseman Joe Morrow, Dubois skated in and knocked a loose puck in off Price’s pad.

Anderson’s right foot made contact with Price’s right pad on his original charge to the net and Canadiens coach Claude Julien used his coach’s challenge for goalie interference, but it was ruled a goal.

The Canadiens scored on their first two shots of the game as Gallagher gave them a 1-0 lead at 3:11 of the first period and Drouin scored on the power play at 8:10.

Gallagher jumped on a loose puck inside the Montreal blue line after Columbus forward Cam Atkinson mishandled it and skated down the right wing. Gallagher’s shot along the ice from the circle went between Bobrovksy’s pads. It was Gallagher’s 10th goal, equaling his total last season.

Drouin scored his fourth of the season when he found room on the left side to let go a slap shot to the top corner on the glove side.

Shaw scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky has held the opposition to two goals or fewer in his past eight games.

NOTES: Canadiens D Shea Weber missed his fourth game with a lower body injury. ... Canadiens D David Schlemko hasn’t played this season after hand surgery, but could return Wednesday when the Canadiens host the Ottawa Senators. ... Also out for Montreal were RW Ales Hemsky (concussion), RW Nikita Scherbak (knee), LW Artturi Lehkonen (lower body) and G Al Montoya (concussion). ... Montreal D Brandon Davidson was a scratch. ... C Alexander Wennberg traveled with the Blue Jackets but missed his sixth game with an upper-body injury. LW Matt Calvert missed his 10th game with an upper-body injury. ... Scratched for the Blue Jackets were D Scott Harrington and LW Markus Hannikainen.