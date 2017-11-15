Werenski's OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Zach Werenski’s goal at 1:09 of overtime gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night at Bell Centre.

Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets (11-7-1) and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.

Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (8-9-2) and Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

The Blue Jackets won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 2. They lost four in a row (0-3-1) before defeating the Detroit Red Wings in a shootout Saturday.

Byron tied the game at 12:14 of the third period when he backhanded a rebound off a shot by defenseman Shea Weber by Bobrovsky on the stick side. Weber, breaking in on the left wing, shot low and hard onto Bobrovsky’ right pad, creating the rebound.

Anderson gave the Blue Jackets the lead 2:29 into the game when Canadiens defenseman Brandon Davidson tried to stop a shot from the point by Columbus defenseman Marcus Nutivaara in front of Lindgren. The puck hit the blade of Davidson’s stick and bounced to Anderson. He settled the puck and scored his team-best seventh goal of the season.

The Canadiens lost for the second time in their past six games (4-2-0). They are 2-2 after four games of their six-game homestand.

Bobrovsky’s biggest save came at 4:49 of the third period on a Canadiens 2-on-1 break. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner dropped his stick and lunged to his right to get his blocker on a shot by Jacob De La Rose.

With injuries to No. 1 goaltender Carey Price (lower body) and backup Al Montoya (concussion), Lindgren made his fifth consecutive start. He is 3-2.

NOTES -- With the availability of No. 1 goaltender Carey Price still uncertain and backup Al Montoya out with a concussion, the Canadiens claimed veteran G Antti Niemi on waivers from the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Niemi, 34, is some insurance with the Canadiens dressing rookies Charlie Lindgren and Zach Fucale. ... Price did not skate Tuesday, opting to rest his “minor” lower body injury which he sustained in the warmup Nov. 2 prior to a game against the Minnesota Wild. ... Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg did not practice Monday because of an undisclosed injury and did not make the trip to Montreal. ... Canadiens C Torrey Mitchell was a late scratch because of the illness so the Habs dressed seven defensemen. Rookie D Victor Mete played left wing.