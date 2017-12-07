Preview: Flames at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens look to return to their winning ways Thursday as they continue their five-game homestand against the Calgary Flames. Montreal had won four straight at Bell Centre and five in a row overall before dropping a 4-3 decision to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Defenseman Shea Weber has recorded points in four of his last five games and both contests since returning from injury after scoring twice in the loss for the Canadiens, who are 1-1-0 on their homestand. Calgary remains in search of its first win of the month after falling to 0-2-1 with Wednesday’s 2-1 shootout loss at Toronto. Captain Mark Giordano scored the lone goal in the setback for the Flames, who have earned at least one point in five of their last six road contests (3-1-2). Future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr, who has registered a goal and six assists in 17 games this season, missed Wednesday’s defeat with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), TSN2, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (14-12-2): Micheal Ferland, who is third on the team with 11 goals, reached a milestone on Wednesday by appearing in his 200th NHL game. Curtis Lazar will hit the same plateau with his next contest while goaltender Mike Smith, who likely will be rested Thursday after making 28 saves versus the Maple Leafs, will reach 500 career games with his next appearance. Jagr needs to skate in four contests to pass Ron Francis (1,731) for third place, 29 to overtake Mark Messier (1,756) for second and 40 to surpass Gordie Howe (1,767) and become the NHL’s all-time games played leader.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (13-13-3): With his first goal against the Blues on Tuesday in what was his 100th game with Montreal, Weber became the fourth active defenseman in the NHL to reach the 500-point plateau, joining Boston’s Zdeno Chara, Chicago’s Duncan Keith and Brent Burns of San Jose. The 32-year-old Weber is 11 tallies shy of 200 for his career and needs four to reach double digits for the fifth consecutive season - and 10th time overall. Daniel Carr has registered five points in three games since being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League after notching an assist versus St. Louis.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens D Jordie Benn has scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his career to match his personal best of four goals, which he set in 71 contests last season.

2. Calgary C Sean Monahan has recorded five game-winning goals while the rest of the team has totaled seven.

3. Montreal D Jeff Petry needs two assists to reach 100 in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Flames 2