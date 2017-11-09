Preview: Wild at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens will have revenge on their minds when they continue a six-game homestand Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. Montreal, which is seeking its fourth straight victory, hopes to return the favor after dropping a 6-3 decision in Minnesota last Thursday.

The Canadiens kicked off their string at Bell Centre on Tuesday with a 3-2 triumph over Vegas in which defenseman Jordie Benn recorded a goal and an assist for his first two-point performance since Dec. 13 while with Dallas. Montreal captain Max Pacioretty has been hot of late, collecting four goals and four assists during the six-game point streak he carries into Thursday’s contest. Minnesota is looking to halt a losing streak that reached three games with Wednesday’s 4-2 setback at Toronto. The Wild are just 2-4-1 away from home this season after dropping the first two contests of their four-game road trip, allowing nine goals in the process.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), TSN2, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE WILD (5-7-2): Despite the team’s struggles, the duo of Eric Staal and Jason Zucker have begun to heat up offensively during the road trip. Staal has recorded a goal and two assists over the first two games of the trek to take over the team scoring lead with 11 points while Zucker scored twice against the Maple Leafs after notching an assist at Boston on Monday. Chris Stewart leads the team with six goals but is mired in an eight-game drought.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (7-8-1): Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves against the Golden Knights to continue the strong start to his NHL career. The 23-year-old native of Minnesota has won each of his two starts this season in place of the injured Carey Price (lower body) and is 5-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.39 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage in five career contests. Montreal could face the Wild without Jonathan Drouin, who left the win over Vegas with an upper-body injury and was absent from Wednesday’s practice.

1. Canadiens D Karl Alzner has played in 556 consecutive games, which is the 15th-longest streak in NHL history.

2. Minnesota recalled G Niklas Svedberg from Iowa of the American Hockey League to serve as Devan Dubnyk’s backup on Wednesday as Alex Stalock returned home for the birth of his daughter.

3. Montreal recalled C Byron Froese from Laval and assigned RW Michael McCarron to the American Hockey League club.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 5, Wild 2