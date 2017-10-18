Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

LW Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist Tuesday in the Canadiens’ 5-2 loss at San Jose. However, he finished a minus-2 for the night.

D Joe Morrow replaced Jordie Benn in the lineup and made his debut for Canadiens. He finished a minus-1 in 10:22 of ice time Tuesday at San Jose.

G Carey Price made 30 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks, falling to 2-7-1 for his career against San Jose.

C Torrey Mitchell, a former Shark, returned to the lineup in place of Jacob De La Rose after being a healthy scratch against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. He finished with an even rating in 10:08 of ice time Tuesday at San Jose.

D Karl Alzner played his 546th consecutive regular-season game, the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL. He had an assist in the Canadiens’ loss at San Jose on Tuesday.