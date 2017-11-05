Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

RW Alex Galchenyuk was moved from the fourth line to the top line with C Jonathan Drouin and LW Artturi Lehkonen. In Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win at Winnipeg, he notched his first assist of the season.

G Charlie Lindgren was recalled from the Laval Rocket of the AHL and was the backup for Saturday’s game since No. 1 goalie Carey Price was out with a lower-body injury.

RW Andrew Shaw scored a pair of power-play goals as Montreal beat Winnipeg in overtime Saturday. He has three goals in the last two games following a 12-game drought. It also was his eighth two-goal game and first since March 23, 2015 vs. Carolina when Shaw was with the Chicago Blackhawks.

LW Max Pacioretty scored the game-winning goal on the power play 3:07 into overtime as Montreal beat Winnipeg. In his last six games, Pacioretty has four goals and three assists after totaling one point in his first eight games.

G Carey Price remains day to day with what the team is describing as a “minor” lower-body injury.