Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 23, 2017 / 4:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 3-1 loss at St. Louis on Tuesday. “I thought tonight (I) played well,” Lindgren said. “I gave the team a chance to win, but at the end of the day, it’s a loss and now it’s three in a row or whatever it is. We got to turn that around.”

D Jordie Benn, who spent six seasons with the Stars, was honored during the first television timeout of the opening period Tuesday in Dallas. Benn, the older brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn, received a rousing ovation, after which he waved to the crowd. Benn’s parents, Heather and Randy, were in attendance.

D Shea Weber (lower body) was a late scratch Tuesday.

