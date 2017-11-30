Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

LW Daniel Carr was called up from Laval of the AHL after the Wednesday game. Sportsnet reported that Montreal LW Jonathan Drouin didn’t travel with the team to Detroit postgame, but no other details were available.

LW Jonathan Drouin scored on a penalty shot in the second period as Montreal beat the Senators 2-1 on Wednesday. However, Sportsnet reported that Montreal LW Jonathan Drouin didn’t travel with the team to Detroit postgame, but no other details were available.

D Victor Mete was scratched Wednesday for the second time in four games. The 19-year-old played a season-low 6:02 on Monday against the Blue Jackets.

G Carey Price made 27 saves, and Montreal beat Ottawa 2-1 on Wednesday. Price has stopped 100 of 102 shots three games into his return from a 10-game absence caused by a lower-body injury.

D Shea Weber missed his fifth game with a lower-body injury.

D David Schlemko made his Canadiens debut after missing the first 25 games of the season following hand surgery. He played 15:54. Schlemko was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in June for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.