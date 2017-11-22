Preview: Bruins at Devils

After winning two of three in California, the Boston Bruins hope to conclude their four-game road trip with a third straight triumph when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. Boston began its stretch in the Golden State with a loss to Anaheim before allowing a total of two goals in victories over Los Angeles and San Jose.

The Bruins received all of their goals in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over the Sharks from rookies, with Peter Cehlarik scoring the first of his NHL career. New Jersey has earned points in five of its last six contests (3-1-2) after posting a 4-3 overtime victory at Minnesota on Monday. The Devils squandered a two-goal lead in the third period before defenseman John Moore tallied 52 seconds into the extra session as the team concluded its four-game road trip with a 2-1-1 record. Adam Henrique broke out of a major funk against the Wild, recording a three-point performance (one goal, two assists) after notching one assist over his previous nine contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MSG Plus 2 (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (8-7-4): Anton Khudobin was in net for the victories over the Kings and Sharks, turning aside a total of 63 shots as he improved to 5-0-2 this season. Despite the success of the 31-year-old native of Kazakhstan, who is in his second career stint with Boston, coach Bruce Cassidy maintains he still is the backup to Tuukka Rask. David Pastrnak leads the team with 17 points but enters Wednesday with a four-game drought.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (12-5-3): Will Butcher has scored a goal in each of his last two games after failing to tally in his first 18 NHL contests. The 22-year-old is second on the team in scoring and leads all rookie defensemen in the league with 16 points. Henrique, who has reached the 20-goal plateau in three of his previous four seasons, has recorded only four in 20 games this campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins D Torey Krug has missed two games with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

2. New Jersey LW Taylor Hall has notched four points in as many contests and leads the team with 21.

3. Boston assigned LW Kenny Agostino, who has recorded one assist in five games, to Providence of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Bruins 1