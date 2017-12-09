Panarin’s five-point game leads Blue Jackets past Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Columbus Blue Jackets fell into an early two-goal hole Friday night. Fortunately for them, Artemi Panarin was there to dig them out of it.

Panarin tied a franchise record for most points and assists in a single game, assisting on all five goals as the Blue Jackets rallied for a 5-3 victory against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

“(Panarin) is so good, sees the ice in ways most guys don‘t,” Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said. “If you’re open, he will find you. He’s so skilled. He had five assists tonight. That’s insane. That’s awesome.”

Not only did Panarin assist on each goal, he notched the primary assist on all five, often in scintillating fashion.

“Five assists tonight? That speaks for itself,” said Columbus’ Scott Harrington, who scored his first goal of the season Friday. “He’s a special player. He makes a lot of plays that other guys wouldn’t think of doing.”

The Blue Jackets (18-10-1) avenged a 4-1 loss to the Devils (16-8-4) earlier in the week, though it didn’t look so good for them in the early going.

New Jersey raced to a 2-0 lead on goals by Brian Boyle -- his fifth of the season and fourth in the past seven games -- and Marcus Johansson, on a wraparound, before the game was 15 minutes old.

After coach John Tortorella delivered an angry message in the first intermission, the Blue Jackets stormed back with three straight goals of their own, with Panarin the main cog in the comeback.

Panarin stole the puck in the offensive zone and fed Pierre-Luc Dubois for his fifth goal at 2:29 of the second period to get the Blue Jackets on the board.

At 5:44, Panarin intercepted an Andy Greene pass at center ice and quickly dished to Lukas Sedlak, who beat Devils goalie Cory Schneider for his third goal, tying the score 2-2.

“Give them credit, they corrected what they needed to and played well, but I thought we gave them a lot of what they got,” stated Schneider, who finished with 23 saves.

The Blue Jackets took their first lead at 14:13 of the second period when Harrington scored his second career goal and his first since Jan. 22 off a gorgeous cross-ice pass by Panarin.

“Obviously, we wanted to have a better start than we did -- they came out like how they played the last game -- and we knew we had to be better, addressed some issues and came out with a better performance in the second period, and finished it off in the third,” Harrington said.

New Jersey had an answer before the second period ended, tying the game at 3-3 when Blake Coleman scored his first goal in 14 games with just 19.9 seconds remaining on the clock.

Panarin rose to the occasion again as the Blue Jackets regained the lead just 1:32 into the third period. That Panarin came through in the clutch was not a surprise. The rest of the eventual game-winning goal was, though.

Struggling center Alexander Wennberg scored the goal, only his second of the season -- snapping a 17-game drought. And it came on the power play, only the eighth power-play goal this season for Columbus, which ranks last in the NHL with the man advantage.

“We heard it from Torts in the first intermission, and we responded, found a way to bounce back,” Wennberg said. “For me to get a goal, and for us to score on the power play, absolutely that was a big one.”

Columbus preserved the one-goal lead, killing off a four-minute high-sticking penalty on Markus Hannikainen before Werenski scored his ninth goal -- with the teams skating 4-on-4 -- at 15:02 to put the Devils away.

“We got a little fragile,” Boyle said of the Devils. “We gave up a goal and then strayed from our game plan. We have to learn from this because for the majority of play we didn’t play to our system and structure.”

Panarin, of course, had a lot to do with that.

“I‘m very happy, but I try and keep my emotions in check,” Panarin said through a translator. “(Saturday) is another game. Have to start all over again.”

NOTES: D Markus Nutivaara returned to the Blue Jackets’ lineup after missing two straight games with an upper-body injury. ... The Blue Jackets scratched D Gabriel Carlsson and C Tyler Motte. ... The Devils scratched C Pavel Zacha, D Ben Lovejoy and D Dalton Prout.