C Michael McLeod, a top prospect with the New Jersey Devils, underwent successful surgery on his left knee Thursday morning, the team announced. McLeod, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 draft, had a torn meniscus in his left knee repaired, Devils vice president/general manager Ray Shero said. The 19-year-old McLeod is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks. He suffered the injury during a preseason game against the New York Islanders on Sept. 25.