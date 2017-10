RW Kyle Palmieri’s goal was the 100th of his NHL career.

D Dalton Prout made his season debut for the Devils.

RW Drew Stafford (lower body) skated in the morning, but missed his third straight game. Coach John Hynes indicated that Stafford very well might play Saturday night against the New York Rangers.

G Cory Schneider, who made 47 saves in Wednesday’s 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, finished with 23 saves.