New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

C Nico Hischier scored his first two career goals in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime victory in Ottawa. Hischier, the first pick in the 2017 draft, scored both in the first 4:21. “I knew at some point it would come,” said Hischier, who had four assists in the team’s first six games. “I just had to keep going. The guys were telling me that. It happened today, and it’s even better if you win the game after your first goal, so I‘m really happy tonight.”

C Marcus Johansson scored in the third period of Thursday’s 5-4 overtime victory in Ottawa.

D John Moore scored his fifth overtime winner since three-on-three was implemented in 2015 in Thursday’s 5-4 victory in Ottawa. Moore took a pass from Taylor Hall near the New Jersey blue line while the Senators were trying to make a change. Moore cut across the ice to the right wing and beat Craig Anderson with a shot from the circle that squeezed through the goalie’s pads.

LW Taylor Hall recorded four assists in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime victory in Ottawa.

RW Kyle Palmieri scored in the third period of Thursday’s 5-4 overtime victory in Ottawa.

G Kevin Kinkaid stopped all nine shots he faced in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime victory in Ottawa. Kinkaid relieved Cory Schneider, who left after two periods with a lower-body injury.

G Cory Schneider left Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury after stopping 20 of 24 shots through two periods.