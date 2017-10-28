FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
In edgy Kenyan slum, a rumor ends in fires and a death
KENYA
In edgy Kenyan slum, a rumor ends in fires and a death
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
White nationalists stage anti-refugee protests
White nationalists stage anti-refugee protests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 29, 2017 / 5:01 AM / in 2 hours

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Kyle Palmieri did not play Friday night because of a lower body injury.

Keith Kinkaid made 23 saves, including two in the five-minute overtime, on Friday night.

Jimmy Hayes had a goal and an assist for the Devils on Friday night. He scored a pivotal goal at 18:12 of the first period, cutting Ottawa’s lead in half 58 seconds after the visitors went up 2-0. Sent into the clear on a cross-ice pass from Pavel Zacha, who had two assists on the night, Hayes blistered a left circle shot past Senators goalie Mike Condon for his second goal of the season. “You never want to give one up late, but it’s always good to get one late, and in this case, get the team back within one,” Hayes explained.

Drew Stafford tied the score at 1 in the third round before rookie Jesper Bratt netted the game-deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout Friday night.

G Cory Schneider missed the game to be with his wife, Jill, who gave birth to the couple’s second child Friday afternoon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.