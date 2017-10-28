New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

RW Kyle Palmieri did not play Friday night because of a lower body injury.

Keith Kinkaid made 23 saves, including two in the five-minute overtime, on Friday night.

Jimmy Hayes had a goal and an assist for the Devils on Friday night. He scored a pivotal goal at 18:12 of the first period, cutting Ottawa’s lead in half 58 seconds after the visitors went up 2-0. Sent into the clear on a cross-ice pass from Pavel Zacha, who had two assists on the night, Hayes blistered a left circle shot past Senators goalie Mike Condon for his second goal of the season. “You never want to give one up late, but it’s always good to get one late, and in this case, get the team back within one,” Hayes explained.

Drew Stafford tied the score at 1 in the third round before rookie Jesper Bratt netted the game-deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout Friday night.

G Cory Schneider missed the game to be with his wife, Jill, who gave birth to the couple’s second child Friday afternoon.