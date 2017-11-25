New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

F Marcus Johansson (concussion) skated Thursday, and could rejoin New Jersey practice next week, according to coach John Hynes. Johansson has missed the past 10 games.

LW Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists for the Devils in their win Friday night over the Vancouver Canucks. Hall got his third point of the night when the Devils took a 3-1 lead late in the second period. He took a stretch pass from Nico Hischier that put him on a breakaway, and his backhand shot hit square against the post.

F Brian Boyle said he didn’t know how he would react if he scored a goal. His only goal of the season entering Friday came in his debut, Nov. 1 against the Canucks, but he scored again versus Vancouver Friday on an emotional night for Boyle to help lead the Devils to a 3-2 victory against the Canucks. During training camp, Boyle was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid/Myelogenous Leukemia and missed the first 10 games of the regular season. In his NHL return after the diagnosis, Boyle scored against the Canucks. On Friday, with the Devils hosting their Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness night, Boyle scored again after his wife Lauren, and children Declan and Isabella helped drop the ceremonial first puck, for which Boyle took the faceoff. “I‘m very thankful to be able to do what I do,” Boyle said. “I’ve been given a lot of gifts, I’ve been blessed with a great life, and it’s my dream to play in this league, and I‘m able to continue to do it regardless of what else happens. I‘m still able to play, and I‘m very, very thankful for that.”

G Cory Schneider, originally drafted by the Canucks and then traded to the Devils, is now 6-1-2 against his former team.