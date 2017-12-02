FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
December 3, 2017 / 4:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Brian Gibbons took a shot to the right knee early in the third period and limped to the locker room but returned later.

D Sami Vatanen was acquired by the Devils for forwards Adam Henrique and Joseph Blandisi. Vatanen joined the team in Denver later Thursday and his only practice was Friday’s morning skate.

LW Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist, and New Jersey beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1.

RW Marcus Johansson returned to the lineup after missing 13 games with a concussion sustained against Vancouver on Nov. 1. He played on the second line with C Travis Zajac and LW Pavel Zacha.

Brian Boyle got the go-ahead goal on the power play at 6:11 of the third.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
