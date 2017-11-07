Preview: Blues at Devils

Vladimir Tarasanko has been the consistent scoring threat on a St. Louis Blues’ team that has been known more for its tenacious defense than explosive offense. With at least a point in 11 of 15 contests this season, Tarasenko aims to send the red-hot Blues to their eighth straight victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday when the clubs meet in the Garden State.

Tarasenko, who scored and set up a goal in Saturday’s 6-4 triumph over Toronto, gashed New Jersey for six points (one goal, five assists) in St. Louis’ two-game season sweep in 2016-17. The Russian has 16 points this season to reside behind fellow 25-year-old Jaden Schwartz, who set up three goals against the Maple Leafs as the Central Division-leading Blues improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. New Jersey is looking to bounce back in the opener of its three-game homestand after dropping consecutive contests for the first time this season to conclude its three-game trek through Western Canada. Taylor Hall scored in both setbacks against the Alberta representatives to extend his point streak to five games (four goals, four assists) while increasing his point total to 13 (four goals, nine assists) in his last eight.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MSG Plus 2 (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE BLUES (11-3-1): Captain Alex Pietrangelo scored twice against Toronto and has inserted his name in the admittedly ultra-early Norris Trophy conversation with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in as many contests this season. The 27-year-old made his presence felt versus New Jersey last season, scoring and setting up a goal, and has six points (two goals, four assists) and averages 19:23 of ice time in 10 career encounters. Jake Allen is looking to rebound after allowing four goals in his last outing, but enters Tuesday’s tilt with just a 2-2-1 mark and 3.11 goals-against average on the road.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (9-3-1): Journeyman Brian Gibbons scored his team-leading and career-high seventh goal - and fourth in five games - in Sunday’s 5-4 shootout loss to Calgary. The 29-year-old netted just five career tallies prior to this season and in some circles made the roster somewhat surprisingly out of training camp. Fellow forward Adam Henrique’s position was secure, but the 27-year-old has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three games and limited to just three goals this season after erupting for a career-best 30 in 2015-16 and scoring 20 last season.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey G Cory Schneider has permitted at least three goals in six of his last seven outings and owns a 3-5-1 career mark versus St. Louis.

2. The Blues have thwarted 12 of their last 13 short-handed situations in the last six games after being gouged for seven power-play goals in the previous five.

3. Devils rookie C Nico Hischier, who was the top overall pick of the 2017 draft, has collected nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past nine games.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Blues 2