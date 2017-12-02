Preview: Ducks at Predators

After having their six-game point streak snapped last time out, the Nashville Predators attempt to begin a new one as they continue their four-game homestand Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks. Nashville was on a 5-0-1 run before suffering a 5-3 loss to Vancouver on Thursday in which it allowed three unanswered third-period goals.

Filip Forsberg has been an offensive force for the Predators of late, netting a tally in each of his last two games and landing on the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 contests to raise his team-leading totals to 13 goals and 26 points. The 23-year-old Swede also tops Nashville with eight power-play tallies, which matches the career high he set in 2015-16. Anaheim fell to 1-2-1 on its six-game road trip Friday at Columbus as it allowed three unanswered goals en route to a 4-2 setback. Rookie Kevin Roy tallied in the loss, giving him two goals and an assist over his last two contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (11-11-4): Adam Henrique made his debut for the team Friday and got involved immediately, notching an assist on Roy’s goal. The 27-year-old forward, who recorded two shots and blocked a pair in 18 minutes, 14 seconds of ice time, was acquired from New Jersey in a deal for Sami Vatanen on Thursday. Anaheim also obtained center Joseph Blandisi, who registered one shot, one block and a plus-1 rating in 5:05 of action.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (15-7-3): Ryan Ellis’ return may not be very far away as the defenseman participated in the team’s morning skate on Thursday, marking the first time he was on the ice with the club since the Stanley Cup Final in June. “It brought a big smile to my face,” center Ryan Johansen told the team’s website regarding the 26-year-old Ellis, who underwent knee surgery during the offseason. “It’s exciting for us as a team to see him getting closer and closer to coming back.” Craig Smith has scored in two of his last three games, giving him nine goals in 25 contests this season - three tallies fewer than his total in 78 matches last campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Thursday’s setback also halted the Predators’ six-game home winning streak.

2. Anaheim has scored three goals or fewer in each of its last eight contests (3-4-1).

3. Nashville is riding a franchise-record streak of 12 consecutive home games with a power-play goal.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Ducks 1