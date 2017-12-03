Fiala, Turris net winners in shootout as Predators tip Ducks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kevin Fiala and Kyle Turris scored in the shootout Saturday night as the Nashville Predators edged the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at a sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Pekka Rinne stoned Corey Perry and Adam Henrique on Anaheim’s shootout offerings as Nashville (16-7-3) improved to 10-2-1 at home. The Ducks (11-11-5) lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The Predators evened the score at 11:17 of the third period with their second power-play goal of the night and their 21st in 13 home games. Calle Jarnkrok slotted a rebound over Ryan Miller for his fourth tally of the season.

After a scoreless first period mostly dominated by Anaheim, which owned a 16-9 advantage in shots on goal in the frame, Nashville initiated scoring at 8:00 of the second period.

Working with a man advantage after Joseph Blandisi’s hooking infraction, the Predators got Fiala’s third goal of the campaign on a wrister from the left circle. It extended their franchise record of power-play goals in home games to 13 straight.

The Ducks used the power play to even things up less than five minutes later. After Ryan Johansen went off for roughing Antoine Vermette, Adam Henrique smoked a one-timer from the high slot past Rinne at 12:44, his first goal with Anaheim since being acquired from New Jersey on Thursday and fifth of the season.

Anaheim took its first lead at 5:01 of the third period. Defenseman Cam Fowler carried the puck in from the neutral zone to the high slot with no opposition and wired a wrister past Rinne on the stick-side for his third marker of the season.

Both Miller (2-0-4) and Rinne (15-4-2) made 33 saves.

NOTES: Anaheim RW Jakob Silfverberg (upper body) missed his second straight game after being injured Wednesday night against the Blues in St. Louis, the latest bad news for a team that has missed a staggering 157 man-games already this season. ... Nashville’s 10-3-1 record in November netted it 21 points, tying it with Toronto for the most in the NHL during the month. ... The Ducks also scratched D Korbinian Holzer and C Kalle Kossila. ... The Predators’ scratches were RW Miikka Salomaki and LW Pontus Aberg. LW Cody McLeod drew back into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 20.