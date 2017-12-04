Preview: Bruins at Predators

The Boston Bruins attempt to extend their road winning streak to five games when they visit the Nashville Predators on Monday. Boston has been stingy defensively during its run away from home, allowing a total of four goals after Saturday’s 3-0 triumph at Philadelphia.

David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 13th goal and added an assist in the shutout, giving him three tallies and as many assists during his five-game point streak as the Bruins won for the sixth time in seven overall contests. Nashville hopes to conclude its four-game homestand with a winning record after improving to 2-1-0 with Saturday’s 3-2 shootout win over Anaheim. Kevin Fiala opened the scoring in the second period with his first career power-play goal and netted the decisive tally in the bonus format as the Predators posted their 11th win in 14 games (11-2-1). Filip Forsberg, who leads Nashville with 27 points, has landed on the scoresheet in 10 of his last 11 contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA, NESN (Boston), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (12-8-4): Brad Marchand has returned from injury with a vengeance, recording a pair of two-point performances after missing six contests with an undisclosed ailment. The 29-year-old is second on the team with 19 points and is seven shy of 400 for his career. Boston continues to get healthier, as David Krejci (upper body) and Anders Bjork (undisclosed) followed Marchand and David Backes back into the lineup Saturday after missing one and seven games, respectively.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (16-7-3): Nashville is hoping that Calle Jarnkrok is beginning to heat up, as the 26-year-old Swede has recorded a point in back-to-back contests after going seven games without one. Jarnkrok, who collected a career-high 31 points last season, is two away from 100 for his career. Fiala has registered 12 assists in 25 games this season after notching a total of five in 60 contests over parts of three campaigns.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Anton Khudobin is expected to start Monday after Tuukka Rask was in the crease for three straight games.

2. Nashville is two away from matching the franchise record for consecutive contests with a power-play goal, as it has recorded one in each of its first 13 games at Bridgestone Arena this season.

3. Backes’ next point will be the 500th of his career.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Bruins 2